VIDEO: Highlights of the 2019 Convenience Store News Foodservice Summit

AUSTIN, Texas — The theme of the 2019 Foodservice Summit, hosted by Convenience Store News in partnership with Tyson Convenience, was “Growth Strategies for Transforming the Convenience Foodservice Business.”

The presentations, roundtable discussions and tasting experiences at this year’s Foodservice Summit supported that theme for the 10 leading convenience foodservice executives who gathered to discuss some of the biggest challenges facing the future growth of prepared food sales at c-stores.

The event started with a welcome cocktail reception, followed by small private dinners at three different Austin restaurants.

The conference kicked off the next morning with a keynote presentation from Chris Wolf, senior vice president, strategic insights and planning for the Marlin Network. Wolfe explored the dynamics behind the key trends impacting the c-store food business today, including digital engagement, daypart sales, sustainability, transparency, farm-to-table and more.

Following the first of four roundtable discussion sessions, the retailers were treated to a guided tour of a carefully curated selection of innovative foodservice operators in Austin. The afternoon also featured a workshop led by Paul Barron, CEO, executive producer and editor-in-chief of the Foodable Network. Barron presented insights on how c-stores can compete with the fast-casual restaurant segment. The day concluded with a tour and dinner at a farm and brewery in Austin’s beautiful Hill Country.

Day three of the Foodservice Summit featured a presentation by Chef Brad Barnes, director of CIA Consulting and Industry Programs at the Culinary Institute of America. Barnes discussed the evolution of the food transaction and what that means for foodservice operators today. Later in the day, Culinary Culture, an Austin-based food consulting firm, presented tasty examples of the hottest international food trends direct from the recent SIAL Food Expo in Paris. With plenty of handheld food and snacking items, the c-store retailers got a chance to taste some future possibilities for their menus.

Participants in the 2019 Foodservice Summit, held in April, included foodservice executives from 7-Eleven Inc., Circle K Stores, Country Fair, Dash In/Wills Group, Family Express, Maverik Inc., RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., Speedway LLC, Wawa Inc. and Yesway.

Subscribe to the Convenience Store News YouTube Channel so that you don’t miss any of our c-store industry video presentations or special features.