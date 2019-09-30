Press enter to search
VIDEO: Meet This Year’s Top Women in Convenience Keynote Speaker

By Linda Lisanti - 09/30/2019

ATLANTA – Meet Angela Buttimer, a leadership, mindfulness and wellness expert who will keynote the 2019 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards gala, being held Wednesday in Atlanta.

With a graduate degree in counseling psychology, certification in organizational development and leadership, and decades of experience in both the world of business and psychology, Buttimer is uniquely positioned to help executives and organizations move toward feeling and performing at their best.

Paula Lashinsky, vice president and brand director of Convenience Store News, praised the choice of Buttimer to keynote this year’s TWIC awards gala, which will be held Wednesday at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, starting at 5:30 p.m.

“Angela is sure to strike the right tone of female empowerment and celebration that TWIC fosters in the c-store industry, said Lashinsky.

Click here for more information on the event.

