VIDEO: Onvo's Marketing VP Discusses Groundbreaking Travel Plaza

The 9,961-square-foot site features several firsts for the chain.
Danielle Romano
Onvo's new Pottsville, Pa., travel plaza marks several milestones for the chain. Not only is it the retailer's largest location to date at 9,961 square feet, but it also introduces Onvo's first made-to-order food program and its first dog park. 

Convenience Store News recently caught up with Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing for the Scranton, Pa.-based company, to discuss how this site came to fruition and what's ahead for the retailer.

