VIDEO: Words of Wisdom From Convenience Store News' Women of the Year

LAS VEGAS — Convenience Store News' 2022 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Awards Gala celebrated a record 91 honorees, including 36 Senior-Level Leaders, 40 Rising Stars, 10 Mentors, and five Women of the Year.

The industry leaders honored as Women of the Year were:

Holly Angell , senior vice president of construction, engineering & facilities, 7-Eleven Inc.

Allison Cornish , vice president of store modernization, Pilot Co.

Danielle Holloway , senior director of industry engagement, Altria Group Distribution Co.

Julie Jackson , president, G&M Oil Co.

Colette Matthews , global vice president of customer experience, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Prior to this year’s TWIC event, held against the backdrop of the 2022 NACS Show, Convenience Store News Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo sat down with the five Women of the Year to discuss their achievements and the integral role women play in the c-store industry.