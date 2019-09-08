VP Racing Expands Brand With Shipley Energy Partnership

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — VP Racing Fuels and Shipley Energy are partnering to expand the VP brand to convenience stores with aggressive terminal pricing in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Like Shipley Energy, VP Racing Fuels is an innovative, customer-focused organization," said Shipley Energy President Matt Sommer. "This partnership provides our customers access to a fresh brand image and a unique product offering at competitive prices. We're excited to help our customers drive new volume and higher margin sales to their sites."

York, Pa.-based Shipley Energy is a fourth-generation family-owned company that provides wholesale fuel throughout central Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"Shipley's offering VP branded fuel and making available all the products and services offered by traditional major brands," offered Matt Schuster, regional manager, vice president of Branded Wholesale Business Development. "The VP brand is the fastest growing c-store brand in the United States, and Shipley's program with VP will help dealers compete in their markets across the region."

San Antonio-based VP Racing Fuels is known for fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975, according to the company. Its retail branding program enables gas stations and convenience stores to reduce their credit card processing expenses and lower their cost of supply, as well as increase revenues with new profit centers built on VP-branded products.