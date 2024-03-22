VP Racing Signs New Licensing Agreements

Wilcox + Flegel has 70-plus years of experience servicing gas stations, in addition to operating 14 stations of its own. The company also has a marine, commercial and industrial servicing business.

"Wilcox + Flegel is thrilled to partner with VP Racing Fuels Inc., as we continue our journey of growth and opportunity in the Pacific Northwest. Together, we will fuel not only vehicles but also the expansion of possibilities, driving innovation and progress throughout the region," said Bill Hall, president of Wilcox + Flegel.

In a second licensing agreement with Ramos Oil Co., VP Racing Fuels expands its presence in the Southwest and West.

"We are excited to partner with Ramos Oil Co. Inc., in an effort to accelerate VP's Branded Retail expansion plans in both California and Nevada," said McCaul. "Ramos Oil's branded retail department, led by Retail Manager Dawn Weldy, is eager to bring on new and exciting VP gas stations, marinas, car washes and auto lube centers. Together, we will be able to accomplish plenty of success in 2024 and into the future."

Ramos Oil, which has been in business for 73 years, distributes fuel, oil and other petroleum products in California and Nevada. In addition to servicing gas stations, the company supplies petroleum products to eight other business channels, including aviation and marine.

[Read more of CSNews' coverage of fuels here]

"Ramos Oil Co. is proud to join the VP Racing Team. We believe the VP Brand is an excellent fit with the Ramos Oil customer service model," added Weldy. "VP brings a new and exciting branding option to our customers that hasn't been available in Northern California and Nevada before. We look forward to a long and successful future together."

As a testament to Ramos Oil's dedication to customer service, the company has been ISO 9001 certified for Fuel Delivery since 2015, the first in the Southern California marketplace at that time.

Headquartered in San Antonio, fuels champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, World of Outlaws, Fanatec GT World Challenge America, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. It is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track and ATVMX.

Additionally, VP sells a full line of consumer products, including ethanol-free VP outdoor equipment fuels formulated for two- and four-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts and online retailers.