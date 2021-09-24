Vroom Delivery Launches Third-Party Fulfillment Brokerage Service for C-stores

CHICAGO — Vroom Delivery is now enabling convenience stores to automatically route orders between multiple third-party delivery services on an order-by-order basis, based on cost, speed and serviceability.

This follows Vroom's addition of national last-mile delivery service Skipcart to its platform, joining DoorDash Drive and robot delivery service Tortoise.

Vroom's fulfillment management tools can now direct orders to multiple providers automatically so that when an order is received, the delivery brokerage service recommends the best third-party service based on the delivery location and driver network availability.

C-stores can also choose to deliver some orders with their own drivers and utilize Vroom's proprietary driver app.

This will bring down both the average fulfillment cost and delivery times of orders relative to traditional third-party marketplaces, according to the company. Vroom will add additional third parties to its network to expand the efficiency of its offering.

"The high cost of delivery and the lack of control of customer data on the third-party marketplaces are the two biggest complaints we hear from stores," said Vroom CEO John Nelson. "With the addition of Skipcart and our automated brokerage service, we aim to solve both of these issues through our platform."

Deliveries are fully white labeled, ensuring that the entire process remains self-contained within retailers' proprietary apps and websites. Stores retain access to their customer data, automate their pricebook maintenance through Vroom's back office integrations and have direct communication with their customers.

By partnering with Vroom to manage the ordering and payment processes, the cost of the third-party fulfillment to stores will be dramatically reduced, as the stores are able to set the delivery fees charged to customers to offset some or all the cost of the third-party deliveries, the company said.

Based in Chicago, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services.