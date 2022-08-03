Walmart Brings Convenience to Outdoor Consumers

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. and Getaway, a health and wellness hospitality company, are coming together to make traveling to nature easier and more convenient for consumers with a new concept.

Starting this fall, The General Store by Walmart will be introduced at select Getaway Outposts. The mini-retail experience will include seasonal products sourced from Walmart and curated by the outdoor experts at Getaway. Items may include hiking gear, leisure activities and equipment such as Fujifilm cameras, Lodge Cast Iron Skillets, Pendleton Outdoor Blankets and Burt's Bees lip balms.

Furthering Walmart and Getaway's commitment to supporting local communities, The General Store by Walmart will also feature products from small local businesses.

The everyday items will be available at the Outpost, saving guests from having to travel off the property if they forgot an item at home, the companies stated.

"Walmart's partnership with Getaway furthers our mission to help people live better no matter where they are," said Casey Schlaybaugh, vice president of brand marketing for Walmart U.S. "We are going beyond just saving people money by enabling guests to maximize Getaway's experience and empowering them to spend more quality time with those who matter most."

The inaugural General Store by Walmart opens this month at Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, Texas, located near Austin and San Antonio. Additional retail locations will open through the end of the year at:

Machimoodus in Moodus, Conn.;

Getaway Big Bear in Running Springs, Calif.;

Getaway Western Catskills in Roscoe, N.Y.; and

Getaway Ozark Highlands in Osceola, Mo.

At the time of check-in for the next six months, guests will receive Welcome Kits, which will include ingredients to make the ultimate camping treat: s'mores.

"At Getaway, our mission is to help people disconnect and spend time in nature," said Getaway CEO Carlos Becil. "In partnering with Walmart, we are able to amplify our efforts to a larger audience and provide our guests with more free time, helping them prepare for their stays and enjoy the comforts of nature once they arrive."

Items on sale at The General Store by Walmart will also be available on Walmart.com via a Getaway shopping page for guests to stock up before their visit. Getaway guests who visit any Outpost over the next year will also receive a complimentary Walmart+ trial.

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Getaway Getaway offers guests disconnected stays in nature located less than a two-hour drive from major cities across the country. As a result of continued demand, Getaway, which averages more than 84 percent occupancy over the year across Outposts, will grow its number of Outposts from 19 to 28 total locations before the end of they year.

Headquartered in Bentonville, Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries, as well as e-commerce websites. The company's revenue for the fiscal year 2022 is $573 billion.