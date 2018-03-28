Walmart Grocery Delivery to Grow From Six Markets to 100-Plus by End of Year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart’s grocery delivery service will be accessible to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of this year, according to the company.

The Bentonville-based retailer’s Online Delivery Service is currently available in only six markets. But by the end of 2018, the service will be available in 100-plus metropolitan areas.

Fresh produce, meat, seafood, bakery items, pantry staples and general merchandise will all be available for purchase through Walmart's website and mobile app.

Walmart will fulfill the orders via the company's personal shoppers and crowd-sourced delivery services. Shoppers can have their order fulfilled as soon as same day for a $9.95 cost of delivery. The minimum order requirement is $30.