Wawa Brings Back Limited-Time Beverage in Philadelphia Stores

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is bringing its SWOOP Shake back to its Philadelphia convenience stores based on popular demand. The limited-time only specialty beverage first debuted in 2021 to raise funds and awareness for the Philadelphia Eagles' Foundation annual Eagles Autism Challenge event at Lincoln Financial Field.

Made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavor, whipped cream and green jimmies to match the Eagles' team color, the SWOOP Shake will be available through May 22, the NFL team announced. Wawa also made a $5,000 contribution to the Eagles Autism Foundation in honor of the beverage's return.

"After making its debut last summer and seeing the incredible response from fans and customers alike, we are excited to announce the SWOOP Shake has returned to Philadelphia Wawa stores," said Ryan Hammond, executive director, Eagles Autism Foundation. "Wawa has been with us from the very beginning supporting our mission and serving as a devoted advocate for the autism community. We are truly grateful for their commitment and thankful for opportunities like this when we can collaborate on creative ideas and concepts with our partners that engage the community and help to advance autism research in the process."

Along with the return of the SWOOP Shake, the Eagles Autism Challenge will return for its fifth year on May 21. Wawa is a longtime partner of the team's largest annual fundraiser and is sponsoring the events cycling routes: Wawa Junior 10-Mile Ride, Wawa Shorti 30-Mile Ride and Wawa Classic 50-Mile Ride.

Over the years, the retailer has continuously increased its support, which has included Team Goose Pride consistently serving as one of the top fundraising teams for the Eagles Autism Challenge.

"Wawa is proud to continue its support of the Eagles Autism Foundation with the return of its limited-edition SWOOP Shake beverage to drive awareness and funds for the important work the team is doing to support the autism community," said Alex Costabile, chief customer officer for Wawa. "While the beverage is sure to satisfy one's sweet tooth, we hope it provides our customers with even more satisfaction knowing that together, we are helping advance research and programming for individuals with autism."

The Eagles Autism Challenge presented by Lincoln Financial Group is a one-day bike ride and family-friendly 5K run/walk that starts and finishes at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. It features three cycling routes, the FreedomPay 5K Run/Walk, the FreedomPay Sensory Walk and a virtual participant option for those unable to ride, run or walk on event day.

The event started with Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie's vision to bring people together to support the autism community and has raised more than $12 million for cutting-edge autism research and programming, according to the team. A total of 56 research projects and community grants have been funded through the Eagles Autism Foundation to assist individuals and families affected by autism.

Additional event information and registration are available at EaglesAutismChallenge.org.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates nearly 1,000 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.