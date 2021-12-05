Wawa to Exceed 1M Electric Vehicle Charging Sessions by End of May

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. reached an electric vehicle (EV) charging milestone.

The convenience store retailer reached its 50th EV charging site across its six-state operating footprint as it anticipates exceeding 1 million EV charging sessions by the end of May.

Wawa commemorated the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the grand opening of its newest store at 505 NE Highway 19 in Crystal River, Fla. The site is the first Florida Wawa to open with EV charging, whereas other EV chargers have been added to existing stores in the Sunshine State.

Only two other Wawa locations — in Vienna, Va., and Doylestown, Pa. — were new stores to open live with EV charging.

"Wawa is proud to reach its 50th site hosting EV charging to date, with the purpose of providing 'boundless convenience,' for friends and neighbors seeking access to food, beverages and EV charging at one destination," said Wawa Chief Real Estate and Fuel Officer Brian Schaller. "Our continued growth demonstrates our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our continued desire to meet the needs of our customers."

Wawa began hosting EV chargers in 2017. To date, it offers EV charging at 47 locations hosting Tesla Superchargers and three locations hosting CCS and CHAdeMO EV chargers.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.