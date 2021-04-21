Wawa Foundation Achieves Milestone of $100M in Donations

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. and the Wawa Foundation have reached a milestone with donating more than $100 million to causes supporting three focal areas: Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes.

Founded in 2014 in celebration of the convenience store retailer’s 50th anniversary, the Wawa Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to encompass most of Wawa’s charitable giving. The more than $100 million in support has impacted more than 6,000 organizations.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and dedication of our wonderful customers for helping us to achieve this goal, and we send our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them for supporting the Wawa Foundation and all the important causes we’ve supported over these past seven years," said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president and CEO.

"As The Wawa Foundation moves into the future, we look forward to continuing our commitment to building stronger communities by championing life-saving research and the care of people in need, leading hunger relief efforts and supporting the heroes making a difference every day," he added. "To everyone who has supported and made this possible, we say thank you! Together, we made and continue to make a difference!"

The Wawa Foundation is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and national partners through:

Financial grants supported by in-store charity collection campaigns through Wawa and the Wawa Foundation.

In-kind support for local community events and organizations through the Wawa Foundation and Wawa Community Care Team.

The daily donation of unsold foodservice products to local food pantries through the Wawa Share food donation program.

Click here to view a video celebrating this milestone and thanking those who helped make it possible.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.