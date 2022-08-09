Advertisement
Wawa Gears Up for Football Season With New Sweepstakes

Philadelphia Eagles fans can win game tickets, autographed team swag and Wawa merchandise.
WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is stirring up its fan base to get ready for football. 

As the Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Wawa released a new video featuring Eagles players Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and DeVonta Smith to drive excitement for the NFL pre-season and announce a social media sweepstakes.

In the video, produced by Whistle Sports, the Eagles teammates are at a press conference, gearing up for a gig game — but instead of football, they're playing "Truth or Bite," in which the stage is set with three classic hoagies. Host Maddox and the others answer questions such as "Who could throw the football the furthest?" and "Who's most likely to eat a Wawa hoagie in their car?"

"As the official hoagie sponsor of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa is excited to release a new playful video of Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and DeVonta Smith to get fans excited for the upcoming season and offer a chance for fans to get their hands on some tickets and swag," said Wawa Chief Marketing Officer Jim Morey.

From Aug. 8 through Sept. 12, fans of Wawa and the Eagles can enter the associated social media sweepstakes on Instagram for the chance to win a pair of Philadelphia Eagles game tickets and an autographed Eagles jersey, football and photos from Goedert, Maddox and Smith.

The prize pack also includes Wawa merchandise, including one $10 Wawa gift card; one Wawa hoodie; one pair of Wawa socks; one charger pack; one pack of Wawa stickers; and one pack of Wawa temporary tattoos.

To enter, fans can follow @Wawa on Instagram; view, like and comment #sweepstakes on this Instagram post; and share the video to their Instagram story.

Wawa extended its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles by signing a five-season extension in 2020, as Convenience Store News reported. As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will collaborate on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans.

"Philly will always be our hometown, and we are deeply committed to serving communities in and around the city. We have always felt a special connection with the Philadelphia Eagles since we not only share many of the same fans, but share cultures based on teamwork and delighting our customers," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "We have a passion for our teams, our city and hoagies and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, and to support our hometown team for several years to come."

Earlier this year, Wawa brought back its limited-time only SWOOP Shake to raise funds and awareness for the Philadelphia Eagles' Foundation annual Eagles Autism Challenge event at Lincoln Financial Field.

The shake was made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavor, whipped cream and green jimmies to match the Eagles' team color. Wawa also made a $5,000 contribution to the Eagles Autism Foundation in honor of the beverage's return.

Wawa currently operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.

