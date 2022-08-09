Wawa Gears Up for Football Season With New Sweepstakes
Wawa extended its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles by signing a five-season extension in 2020, as Convenience Store News reported. As part of the deal, Wawa and the Eagles will collaborate on season-long promotions to bring unique experiences to fans.
"Philly will always be our hometown, and we are deeply committed to serving communities in and around the city. We have always felt a special connection with the Philadelphia Eagles since we not only share many of the same fans, but share cultures based on teamwork and delighting our customers," said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. "We have a passion for our teams, our city and hoagies and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles, and to support our hometown team for several years to come."
Earlier this year, Wawa brought back its limited-time only SWOOP Shake to raise funds and awareness for the Philadelphia Eagles' Foundation annual Eagles Autism Challenge event at Lincoln Financial Field.
The shake was made with vanilla soft serve, mint flavor, whipped cream and green jimmies to match the Eagles' team color. Wawa also made a $5,000 contribution to the Eagles Autism Foundation in honor of the beverage's return.
Wawa currently operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.