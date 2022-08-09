Wawa Gears Up for Football Season With New Sweepstakes

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is stirring up its fan base to get ready for football.

As the Official Hoagie of the Philadelphia Eagles football team, Wawa released a new video featuring Eagles players Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and DeVonta Smith to drive excitement for the NFL pre-season and announce a social media sweepstakes.

In the video, produced by Whistle Sports, the Eagles teammates are at a press conference, gearing up for a gig game — but instead of football, they're playing "Truth or Bite," in which the stage is set with three classic hoagies. Host Maddox and the others answer questions such as "Who could throw the football the furthest?" and "Who's most likely to eat a Wawa hoagie in their car?"

"As the official hoagie sponsor of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wawa is excited to release a new playful video of Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox and DeVonta Smith to get fans excited for the upcoming season and offer a chance for fans to get their hands on some tickets and swag," said Wawa Chief Marketing Officer Jim Morey.

From Aug. 8 through Sept. 12, fans of Wawa and the Eagles can enter the associated social media sweepstakes on Instagram for the chance to win a pair of Philadelphia Eagles game tickets and an autographed Eagles jersey, football and photos from Goedert, Maddox and Smith.

The prize pack also includes Wawa merchandise, including one $10 Wawa gift card; one Wawa hoodie; one pair of Wawa socks; one charger pack; one pack of Wawa stickers; and one pack of Wawa temporary tattoos.

To enter, fans can follow @Wawa on Instagram; view, like and comment #sweepstakes on this Instagram post; and share the video to their Instagram story.