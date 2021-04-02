Wawa to Help Customers Build Excitement for the Big Game

TAMPA, Fla. — To celebrate Tampa's hometown team playing on its home field in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, Wawa Inc. is offering customers multiple ways to build excitement for the game while giving back to the Tampa community.

On game day, 70 Tampa-area Wawa locations will offer customers one free any size coffee or fountain beverage until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m. Customers can also enjoy a special discount of $10 off any Catering Hoagie Box or Hoagie Box Bundle ordered ahead and picked up on game day.

Wawa is also donating $10 for every Catering Hoagie Box or Hoagie Box Bundle ordered ahead and picked up on Feb. 7 to the nonprofit Feeding Tampa Bay, up to $10,000.

​​​​​​​All Wawa convenience stores in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Citrus and Manatee counties will participate.

"Wawa is thrilled to toast Tampa's football team as it makes a push for a championship trophy in its own stadium, and we are excited to offer one free any size coffee and fountain beverage until kickoff to customers across the Tampa region," said Robert Yeatts, senior director of store operations. "In addition, we are honored to make a commitment to Feeding Tampa Bay to support their efforts to fight hunger in the community through a donation of $10 for every Catering Hoagie Box or Bundle ordered ahead and picked up on the day of the big game — up to $10,000."

Wawa operates more than 900 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.