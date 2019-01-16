Wawa Hires Agency to Manage Its Various Sports Partnerships

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. selected POV Sports Marketing as its official sports marketing agency on record to manage sports partnerships within its corporate footprint.

POV will also provide strategic counsel into future associations for the brand.

With more than 800 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., Wawa currently holds relationships with the NHL's New Jersey Devils, NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and MiLB in Florida.

"Wawa has worked with [POV's CEO Molly Arbogast] for many years dating back to her time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and we couldn't be more excited to partner again with her and the team at POV Sports Marketing," said Jim Morey, executive vice president, and chief marketing and brand officer for Wawa.

"The sports marketing insights and expertise that POV's team brings to the table stands out in the Philadelphia market. We are thrilled to be launching this relationship and look forward to working with them on new, strategic partnerships throughout our entire operating area," he said.

Leading the Wawa business for POV Sports Marketing will be Greg Coleman, senior vice president. Coleman has extensive experience in strategy, negotiation, marketing and activation of properties within MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, USOC and college sports.

"We're honored to be chosen to lead the sports strategy and vision for such an iconic and admired brand," POV's CEO Molly Arbogast said. "While Wawa has a deep presence in six states and now in Washington, D.C., most of our team shares Pennsylvania roots and a long affinity for the brand — its famous hoagies and coffee, and the passion customers have for Wawa that's evident wherever they have locations.

"We know it's not uncommon for people to drive out of their way for a Wawa store, and we understand the emotional connection Wawa has with its consumers, and Wawa's strong commitment to community," she added.