Wawa Hosts Its First-Ever Electric Car Parade

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. commemorated the reveal of its Tesla Model 3 lease sweepstakes winner with this first-ever electric vehicle (EV) parade.

Taking place at its Vienna, Va. Location — where Wawa celebrated its 500,000th chainwide EV customer and kicked off the "#WawaRun in an EV" sweepstakes last month — the parade kicked off as local Vienna township officials, Wawa representatives, the Tesla Model 3 lease sweepstakes winner, Luis, and local electric vehicle drivers joined together to display visual and decorated signs and share messages of support for living sustainable lifestyles for a healthy environment.

As part of this initiative, Wawa also pledged support for the Vienna Conservation and Sustainability Commission and presented them with a donation and a platform to highlight their initiative.

"We're thrilled to be able to delight one of our customers with a brand-new Tesla Model 3 lease to show our appreciation for our Vienna community and the strong commitment Wawa has to being good stewards of the environment. Congratulations, Luis!" said Brian Schaller, Wawa's chief real estate and fuel officer. "We thank our friends and neighbors in Vienna for making this event possible and look forward to many years of serving the community in an increasingly sustainable way."

The statewide #WawaRun in an EV sweepstakes for the Tesla Model 3 lease launched during National Drive Electric Week with entry window that took place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 26.

Sweepstakes winner Luis is a fan of Tesla and other EVs, and said he believes most cars will be electric in the future and is glad to play a part in environmental sustainability.

"I saw a post talking about the sweepstakes on the news, and admit I enter most contests with an opportunity to win a Tesla," he said. "This is the first time I've ever won something big!"

Immediately following the parade, attendees took part in a Hoagie Extravaganza with grab-and-go Wawa favorites outdoors to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Wawa began offering EV charging stations at its first convenience store in 2017. To date, it hosts 35 EV charging stations, including 32 Supercharging sites and three Electrify America CCS and CHAdeMO stations. The retailer opened its first non-fuel prototype in Virginia with only electric charging stations this year.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than 900 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.