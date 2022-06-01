Wawa Kicks Off Statewide Hiring Effort in Florida

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. launched its first hiring campaign of 2022 with a focus on Florida.

From Jan. 3 through the end of March, the convenience store operator seeks to add 2,000 new associates at more than 230 stores within the state.

The open positions are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa's Florida operations. The company plans to fill store-level customer-service, supervisory and management-level roles.

"We are excited to continue growing our Florida presence as we approach our 10th anniversary of serving our friends and neighbors in the Sunshine State later this year. As we expand our stores, services and product offer, we are thrilled to provide new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates," said Stephanie Capaccio, director of people team operations. "Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it's our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special. Beyond adding more than 20 new stores in Florida this year, we expect to reach a total of 10,000 associates as part of our Wawa family in Florida. It's a great time to join Wawa and experience our unique culture!"

Wawa offers competitive salaries, which include a starting wage of $15 per hour for hourly store associates, as well as a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include flexible schedules, health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement, an annual 401(k) match, a free Wawa Shorti hoagie per shift and a discounted associate menu.

Longer-term Wawa employees share directly in the company's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Today, Wawa is almost 40 percent owned by associates through the ESOP.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.