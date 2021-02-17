Wawa Launches Dinner Platform Chainwide

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is launching its new burger chainwide, kicking off its new dinner platform with the first of many new items for the daypart to come in 2021.

The all-natural Angus burger is fully customizable with the choice of cheese, fresh toppings, sauce and bacon, and is the No. 1-selling item at Wawa's drive-thru stores in Falls Township, Pa., and Westampton, N.J., where it is already available.

The Wawa burger is available at the two drive-thru stores daily starting at 11 a.m. and at other locations starting at 4 p.m. Customers can order it in-store via touchscreen, through curbside service or by using third-party delivery partners DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The convenience store retailer is celebrating the item launch with a "Burgers for a Year" social media contest. From Feb. 15-19, customers can complete an online entry form at wawa.com/burgers-for-a-year for the chance to win a year's supply of burgers.

Customers can also tune in to participating radio stations to win prize packs featuring items such as the limited-edition "I Burger Wawa" t-shirts and $25 gift cards.

"Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer at Wawa. "Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time."

Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.