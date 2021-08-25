Wawa Launches #WawaRun Swag Sweepstakes

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is celebrating the final days of summer with a new social media sweepstakes that offers fans the chance to win one-of-a-kind branded merchandise for their #WawaRun.

Winners of the #WawaRun Gear Sweepstakes will be able to take special branded swag such as custom tents, coolers and cameras on their last summer road trips.

As the featured giveaway of the sweepstakes, Wawa is offering 10 fans the chance to win a limited-edition, first-ever Wawa sneaker made in collaboration with Garrixon, a local sneaker designer and manufacturer based in Philadelphia, whose goal is to bring partners together to build a more inclusive footwear community.

The sneaker updates the classic Nike Air Max 90 running shoe with graphics, colors and accents inspired by the Wawa brand. It comes packaged in a custom hoagie-inspire shoebox with a limited-edition gift card to purchase plenty of Wawa favorites.

"At Wawa we pride ourselves on fueling the day of so many customers throughout the markets we serve and this fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style," said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience. "We know how excited customers get about the chance to win Wawa gear and we hope this is a fun summer contest that our communities love!"

To enter to win one of the 10 pairs of exclusive sneakers, fans can visit the Wawa Instagram page from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30 and follow @Wawa, look for the designated post, comment #sweepstakes and share the post to their Instagram Story. The prizes will be custom-built to the shoe size of the winners for a one-of-a-kind pair of sneakers.

Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.