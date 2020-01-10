Wawa Marks Milestone Electric Vehicle Customer With Tesla Giveaway in Virginia

MEDIA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is celebrating its 500,000th chainwide electric vehicle (EV) customer with the "#WawaRun in an EV" sweepstakes.

To kick off the sweepstakes — which exclusively invites Virginia residents to enter to win a three-year Tesla Model 3 lease — Wawa hosted an event during National Drive Electric week (Sept. 28) at its Vienna, Va., location to commemorate the half million mark in EV customers chainwide since its inception. The event featured the Tesla Model 3 vehicle with a giant red bow and a ceremonial "plug in."

"Wawa proudly hosts 33 electric charging stations to date — with a goal of reaching 40 by year end, across our entire operating area, with the purpose of providing 'boundless convenience,' for friends and neighbors seeking access to food, beverages and charging stations at one destination," said Brian Schaller, chief real estate and fuel officer for Wawa. "We selected our Vienna, Va., store as a backdrop to announce this sweepstakes as it’s the first store in company history to open with EV chargers only, no fuel pumps, which demonstrates our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our continued desire to meet the needs of our customers."

From Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. EST to Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. EST, Virginia customers can visit wawa.com/EV-giveaway to complete an online form to officially enter the Tesla Model 3 lease sweepstakes. Eligibility requirements include: one entry per person, Virginia residency and availability to complete lease paperwork, and participate in live prize presentation the week of Oct. 26.

Wawa began offering EV charging stations at its first convenience store in 2017. To date, it hosts 33 EV charging stations, including 31 Supercharging sites and two Electrify America CCS and CHAdeMO stations.

In the state of Virginia, Wawa operates 92 locations, four of which host EV charging stations:

Store #692 at 11701 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Chester — Tesla Superchargers

Store #8617 at 10060 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg — Tesla Superchargers

Store #8669 at 465 Maple Avenue W., Vienna — Tesla V3 Superchargers

Store #655 at 5231 Brook Rd., Richmond — EVgo CCS and CHAdeMO chargers

The company plans to open five additional c-stores in Virginia before the end of 2021.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa operates more than 900 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.