Wawa to Offer 'Free Coffee Tuesdays' Through Remainder of the Year

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is rejuvenating the weekday grind for Rewards members who are easing back into their routines with the "Free Coffee Tuesdays, Because It's Not Monday" campaign.

Every Tuesday from Nov. 3 to Dec. 29, Wawa Rewards members will receive a Bonus Reward for one free, any size, self-serve coffee. The initiative will include a total distribution of more than 35 million free coffee rewards — the most ever, according to the convenience store retailer.

"As customers ease back into their routines, Wawa wants to provide a free weekly reward to express appreciation to our loyal Rewards members who make Wawa a part of their day," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer for Wawa. "We welcome anyone who has not joined already to sign up for free on the Wawa app or on WawaRewards.com to become a member today. It's our way of providing a little bit of fun to the workweek and giving a reason to celebrate Tuesdays!"

The free coffee dates are Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24, followed by Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The offer is redeemable at any one of Wawa's 800-plus locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Customers can enroll in the Wawa Rewards program via the Wawa mobile app, or by visiting WawaRewards.com.

Wawa is headquartered in Pennsylvania.