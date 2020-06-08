Wawa Permanently Closes Flagship Store in Center City

PHILADELPHIA — Nearly five years after cutting the ribbon on a flagship convenience store in Philadelphia, Wawa Inc. made the decision to lock the doors at the location for the last time.

The convenience retailer welcomed customers at the Center City store, at the corner of Broad and Walnut streets, in September 2015. It signaled Wawa's return to Center City and was heralded with the standing-room only grand opening celebration, as Convenience Store News previously previously reported.

However, recent challenges brought to light by the COVID-19 pandemic drove Wawa to close up shop at the location, according to CBS Philly.

"This decision was a difficult one," Wawa said in a statement. "Due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable."

Opened as a 24-hour, seven-day operation, the convenience retailer previously changed the hours as the neighborhood battled homelessness and crime, the news outlet reported.

Wawa's stores at 12th and Market streets, and 13th and Chestnut streets remain open.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.