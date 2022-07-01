Wawa & QuikTrip Recognized Among Top 100 Brands Consumers Love

NATIONAL REPORT — Wawa Inc. and QuikTrip Corp. landed on Forbes' inaugural Halo List for delivering brands that resonate with consumers.

According to the magazine, its newest list "measures how well — and how responsibly — brands are serving their U.S. customers."

Pennsylvania-based Wawa took the No. 12 spot on the list. The retailer operates in c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The latest recognition for Wawa follows its appearance on Forbes' America's Largest Private Companies 2021 at No. 29.

In 2021 it also ranked among America's Best Employers By State in Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip captured the No. 36 spot on the Halo List. The retailer owns and operates 835 convenience stores and gasoline service stations throughout 11 states in the South, Midwest and Southwest.

In 2021, it appeared on the several of the magazine's lists: America's Largest Private Companies (No. 34), Best Employers for Veterans (No. 37), Best Employers for Diversity (No. 315), and America's Best Employers By State (Oklahoma).

Forbes partnered with Dallas-based HundredX to establish the Halo List. Consumers selected up to 75 brands that matter to them from more than 2,000 options and shared their opinions and experience with those brands. The list is the result of feedback from 110,000 customers on more than 2.8 million interactions with different brands over the past year.

Costco, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Publix Super Markets, and Trader Joe's made up the top five on the list.