Wawa 'Rushes' to Reward its Loyal Consumers

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. launched its new "Rush to Rewards" campaign on March 1, allowing Wawa Rewards members who shop with their Wawa Rewards card and the Wawa app to get their next reward twice as fast all month.

Members of the program receive Wawa Rewards for every $50 spent on eligible purchases using the Wawa app, Wawa Rewards key card or a registered Wawa gift card. They also have exclusive access to mobile ordering, bonus rewards and more.

Fuel, tobacco, alcohol, delivery fees/tips, gift cards, Wawa catering purchases and select dairy items are not eligible to earn Wawa Rewards.

"We're grateful to our loyal Rewards Members who frequent Wawa and use the Wawa App regularly for breakfast, lunch, and dinner," said Mike Sherlock, chief product marketing officer. "Our new Rush to Rewards promotion allows us to express appreciation for our customers with extra rewards designed to brighten their days."

New members can download the Wawa app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and register a Wawa Rewards account or sign up at WawaRewards.com. Rewards members will receive a coupon in their account to redeem at any store in Wawa's operating area during the promotional window.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 920 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.