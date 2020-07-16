Wawa to Test Drive-Thru at a New Garden State Store

WESTAMPTON, N.J. — Wawa Inc. intends to offer drive-thru service for the first time at a planned Westampton store, according to media reports.

The future site, located at Rancocas Road and Highland Drive, will also have three parking spaces reserved for curbside pickup.

Drive-thru hours would run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited menu of food and beverage items, including hoagies, Sizzli breakfast sandwiches, soup, coffee and smoothies.

The convenience store operator hopes to open the store by the end of 2020. Its current planned model for the drive-thru will allow up to 19 vehicles to line up at an 88-square-foot drive-thru window.

The addition of a drive-thru is part of Wawa's efforts to accelerate testing of new ways it can provide service during and after the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19," said Terri Micklin, Wawa's head of construction.

To accommodate the drive-thru, the site will have a smaller number of standard parking spaces and fuel islands.

Wawa predicts that 30 to 50 percent of the store's customers will utilize the drive-thru.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates 900 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.