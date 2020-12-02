​Wawa Testing New Options to Up Its Dinner Game

MEDIA, Pa. — Foodservice-forward Wawa Inc. is upping its dinner game to compete with the likes of fast food giants.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store retailer is testing new menu options like hamburgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches at six locations as "part of the larger dinner platform" that the retailer is trialing, Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said.

"We are testing new options specifically for dinner as we continue to connect with customers in new ways and focus on fulfilling our customers' lives at all times of the day," Bruce told the Philadelphia Business Journal in an email.

The meals are available on brioche buns, and burger toppings include bacon, tomato, pickles, cheddar cheese, lettuce and garlic aioli. Prices vary by store.

Wawa operates more than more than 880 c-stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.