Wawa's 'Cheers to Classrooms' Returns to Mid-Atlantic Stores

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa Inc. is going back to school with the return of its month-long "Cheers to Classrooms" celebration through Sept. 30.

The convenience retailer will recognize teachers and school administrators who educate, guide and inspire children across the Mid-Atlantic operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

As part of the monthlong celebration:

Every day from Sept. 1-30, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school administration. To receive an offer, faculty simply share that they work at a school at the register.

Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies and support, Wawa has designated a $50,000 chainwide matching fund to support schools throughout its operating area. Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org and those schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.

"Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community," said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations at Wawa. "Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do."

Wawa kicked off its "Cheers to Classrooms" with free coffee to Florida teachers and administrators throughout August to coincide with the start of school in the Sunshine State.

The campaign also provided a $50,000 "Cheers to Classrooms" chainwide fund through a partnership with Donor's Choose.

Doubling Its Footprint

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in Florida. As part of the celebration on July 18, which commemorated the day the operator opened its first store in Orlando in 2012, Wawa offered free hot coffee and fountain beverages of any size throughout all of its Florida stores.

Over the past decade, Wawa has expanded throughout Florida and will open its 250th convenience store in the state later this year.

Additionally, with plans to double its footprint within the next decade, Wawa is zeroing in on the Florida Panhandle region , along with adjacent markets in South Alabama, Convenience Store News recently reported. The convenience retailer "is actively looking" into sites for new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Ala.

Wawa currently plans to open up to 40 convenience stores in these markets. The first stores are expected to welcome customers in 2024.

Additionally, the company plans to grow in its existing markets and is slated to open 54 new stores in 2022. Plans also include entering new adjacent markets in the next few years.

Wawa currently operates roughly 965 c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. It wants to operate approximately 1,800 locations by 2030, eventually cutting the ribbon on up to 100 c-stores a year.