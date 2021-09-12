Wawa's Latest Innovation Delivers Coffee & Comfort

WAWA, Pa. — Wawa and The Wawa Foundation debuted the newest "Wawa in Your Community" vehicle on Dec. 8.

Fully equipped to brew and serve up to 500 cups of hot beverages, including coffee and hot chocolate at one time, the vehicle rolled out at Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa., to thank healthcare heroes.

The convenience store operator is proud to provide healthcare workers with a warm cup of coffee and heartfelt appreciation in the midst of Riddle Hospital's Campus Transformation Project, supported in part by The Wawa Foundation, that will alter the way the hospital delivers care in Delaware County, the company said.

"As a company committed to serving its community, the community care vehicle is another way for Wawa to provide support to national charity partners, at community events and serve as a resource during times of crisis," said Liz Simeone, community care and foundation manager, Wawa. "The vehicle will provide The Wawa Foundation and community care team a quick and efficient way to brew coffee offsite from a store location and have a presence at hundreds of community events throughout its operating area."

Riddle Hospital is part of Main Line Health, a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs that operates four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals as well as Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital, one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa operates more than 940 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.