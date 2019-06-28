Weigel's Brings New Menu Items to Latest C-store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Weigel's opened an updated convenience store design in Corryton, Tenn., that includes new menu items.

Located at 7420 Tazewell Pike, the c-store features whole and by-the-slice pizza, milkshakes, breakfast biscuits, a self-serve roller grill and more, reported the Knoxville News Sentinel.

"Our customers deserve innovative convenience and product offerings," said Weigel's CEO Ken McMullen. "We are excited to bring an updated presence here in Corryton, and especially with some new product food offerings.

"Our pizzas are great for a quick lunch, midday snack, or can be enjoyed right here with our enhanced cafe seating areas," he added.

Fresh baked goods are delivered daily, including doughnuts, muffins, cookies, cinnamon rolls and other items.

"Our focus of fresh local product offerings and convenience is what we strive for every day," McMullen noted.

The Corryton Weigel's is the retailer's 67th location and operates 24 hours a day.

A special weeklong grand opening celebration will run from July 8 through July 14, according to the news outlet.

In addition to c-stores, Powell-based Weigel's operates a dairy and a bakery in Tennessee.