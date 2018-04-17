Weigel's Eliminating Styrofoam Hot Cups

POWELL, Tenn. — In honor of Earth Day on April 22, Weigel's is eliminating the use of styrofoam hot cups and replacing them with double-walled paper cups.

The new style of cup was selected for its reduced impact on landfill waste and natural resources, the company stated.

A patented process that requires no glue or plastic fillers allows the double-walled hot paper cup to be 100 percent recyclable. It is also certified to meet Sustainable Forestry Initiative standards, meaning the cup is made from 100 percent certified recycled content or from a certified, non-controversial sustainable forest.

"Sourcing the right hot cup for Weigel's was a task of great responsibility to our customers and to the communities in which we serve," said Charlotte Havely, director of marketing for Weigel's. "We know how important a good brew of coffee is to our customers, but just as essential, is the vessel in which we hold that brew. Our customers expect Weigel's to be environmentally conscientious, while providing them with the best cup of coffee in town.

"The design of the new hot cup was equally important in the sourcing decision. The double-walled design creates an insulated air pocket so the liquid stays hot, but holding the cup remains comfortable. The lid on the cup is resealable, a favorite feature for customers," she added.

Weigel's will begin the transition away from styrofoam hot cups starting in May. All cup sizes, including small, medium, large and extra-large, will be replaced with the new hot paper cup. The convenience store retailer expects the transition to be complete at the end of 2018.

"We recognize the importance companies play in providing packaging that can favorably reduce the impact to landfills for this generation and generations to come," said Weigel's CEO Ken McMullen. "This step to eliminate styrofoam hot cups from our entire chain is part of our commitment to serve both people and the planet responsibly."

Weigel's operates 66 c-stores, a dairy and a bakery within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters in Powell.