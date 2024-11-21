Weigel's Launches Value Menu

"Our new $6 W Menu was crafted with variety in mind," said Weigel's President Doug Yawberry. "From hearty biscuits to our signature pizza slices and refreshing beverage pairings, each combo offers value and satisfaction for our customers on the go. Especially during the holidays, we know every dollar counts, and we're proud to provide our community with options that help make their season a little easier."

The $6 W Menu is part of the retailer's strategic push to compete directly with quick-service restaurants [QSRs].

"As more customers turn to convenience stores for their meals, we're focused on delivering the same quality and satisfaction they expect from a QSR, at a fraction of the cost," said Yawberry. "We're not just competing on price — we're challenging the idea of what convenience stores can offer. With our $6 W Menu, we're redefining value and convenience for our customers."

The menu's combos include:

A sausage biscuit, Ring Donut and medium coffee

The SEC Biscuit paired with a 12-ounce Red Bull

Two slices of breakfast pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi

The classic Chicken Biscuit and an 11-ounce Tropicana juice

Two slices of pizza with a 20-ounce Coke

A hot dog, Doritos and a 20-ounce Aquafina

Two roller grill items, Better Day Chips and a medium fountain drink

Weigel's seeks to support customers who face the pinch of inflation and rising dining costs by offering these combos at a fixed $6 price point.

[Read more: Putting a Premium on Value]

"We believe that affordable, delicious meals should be accessible to everyone," Yawberry continued. "Our customers are looking for options that match their busy lifestyles and budget without sacrificing quality, and the $6 W Menu delivers on that promise."

Established in 1931, Weigel's is a family-owned and -operated east Tennessee business. The Powell-based company operates 80 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.