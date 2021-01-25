Weigel's Opening New Locations in Response to 'Explosive Growth' in East Tennessee

POWELL, Tenn. — Weigel's is growing in East Tennessee.

The convenience store retailer is experiencing explosive growth in the region and is adding more than 200 jobs with its expanding footprint in Bristol, White Pine, Morristown and Wears Valley.

"Our growth requires we hire immediately to staff for the new store locations that will open," said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. "We have opportunities for full-time and part-time positions at all levels, including management, foodservice and customer service roles, and we are bringing these opportunities to the local communities now to provide them jobs to benefit themselves and their families."

Many of Weigel's career employees begin with an entry-level customer service position and retailer prides itself in promoting from within, according to the company.

"I joined the Weigel's team six years ago and I am so glad I am part of this family-owned business," said Nora Taylor. "Weigel's is a great place to serve others. And it's a place that really takes the time to train their people, so I can continue to grow my career here at Weigel's."

Powell-based Weigel's operates 68 c-stores within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters.