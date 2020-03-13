What Precautions Are C-store Retailers Taking for COVID-19 Coronavirus?

NATIONAL REPORT — Many convenience store retailers are taking exceptional precautions and educating both workers and customers about how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has nearly paralyzed the nation.

Among the actions being taken, retailers are stepping up their cleaning, personal hygiene and sanitizing procedures; providing checklists to help store associates follow proper safety procedures to prevent the spread of the virus; and sending physical and digital notices to their customers about efforts to protect their health and well-being.

On March 12 — the day that the NBA suspended its season, the NCAA cancelled its annual championship tournament, and MLB closed spring training and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks — Casey's General Stores Inc. sent a note to the retailer's guests about the coronavirus.

"As our local communities prepare for, or deal with some of the first impacts of the coronavirus, I wanted to share directly with you, our guests, the actions Casey's is taking to help keep our team members and guests safe," wrote President and CEO Darren Rebelez.

He noted that Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's 2,100-plus stores remain open and "we are working hard to keep the products you love available."

For the past month, Rebelez wrote, Casey's team members have operated with heightened attention to store cleaning and more frequent handwashing. "This includes being diligent with fundamental actions like increasing the frequency of cleaning food prep equipment, counters, restrooms and fuel pumps, as well as other high-touch surfaces throughout our stores. As always, our team members are staying home if they are sick."

The retailer, he said, is also temporarily discontinuing the use of refillable mugs and cups in the stores. He promised the chain would share updates and that its internal task force would continue to monitor the situation and evaluate and expand existing response plans based on the latest information.

Fellow regional c-store powerhouse, Wawa Inc., also sent an email to customers from its president and CEO, Chris Gheysens.

"In these challenging times, our Wawa core purpose of Fulfilling Lives has never been more important," Gheysens wrote. "I want to assure you Wawa is committed to being there for our customers, especially when they need us the most. We recognize that things are changing rapidly now. But please know one thing — we will do our best to be there for those that need us, when they need us, as long as we can."

He went on to share the precautionary measures the Pennsylvania-based, 800-plus-store chain has taken to reinforce its already strong safety processes. Gheysens noted that the convenience retailer is partnering with the Red Cross to provide customers and associates with health and safety tips to limit the spread of any virus or infection. Tip sheets are available in all stores and through its website.

Other c-store chains have followed suit with similar notices.