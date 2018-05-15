What's Behind the Slowing Growth of Alcoholic Beverages?

There is also a difference where younger and older millennials purchase alcohol. Younger millennials are more likely to buy at nightclubs and bars, while older millennials are more likely to make their purchases at warehouse club stores.

Looking more closely at the millennial group, Nielsen found that millennials with kids:

Buy alcohol at tasting rooms and music/sporting events;

Often order wine by the bottle when they’re at a restaurant; and

Drink more wine than they did a few years ago.

Adapt & Conquer

The market researcher has some insights for success for retailers to overcome hurdles when it comes to alcoholic beverages. For example, in an environment where there is an increasing amount of food-led events, retailers can propose food pairings — both on menus and in stores where alcohol is sold. Traditional bars and taverns could also benefit from partnering with food trucks.

Retailers can also tap into the health and wellness movement. Running clubs are an easy, inexpensive way to engage customers, particularly on weekday evenings, Nielsen offers. Retailers can also learn from wineries and breweries that have started offering yoga and other exercise events directly on site.

When it comes to meeting consumer desires for convenience and a unique experience: