What's Hot: ampm Doubles Down on a Consumer Favorite

Pizza is a perfect vehicle for exploring new tastes in a safe format. From toppings to sauces, and even the cheese being used to stuff the crust, there’s plenty of space for experimenting and providing a differentiator in a saturated pizza category.

In particular, ampm doubles down on a consumer favorite with its Double Stuff Crust Pepperoni Pizza. This limited-time offer (LTO) scored a 92 for both Branded and Unbranded Purchase Intent, which means it has a broad appeal across consumers and regions. And with a high Draw score of 87, the Double Stuff Crust Pizza is set to be a potentially great traffic driver.

