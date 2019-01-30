What's Hot: ampm’s Cinnabon Streusel Muffin Scores Big With Consumers

Whether for breakfast, as a dessert or as a snack, ampm’s Cinnabon Streusel Muffin has all the ingredients for a successful, crave-worthy limited-time offer (LTO). The cinnamon muffin is streusel-topped and filled with cream cheese.

In Datassential’s SCORES survey, the item shows very strong purchase interest, outperforming 91 percent of all other items and 96 percent of other breakfast pastries. And it has very high Purchase Intent ratings for both branded and unbranded, meaning it would do well anywhere.

Scoring in the 95th percentile for Draw, consumers are attracted to ampm just to get this product. With its high score for Frequency, consumers will come back for more of these muffins.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of this new menu item.