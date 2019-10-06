What's Hot: Casey's Blueberry Fritter Proves Berry Appealing

Datassential recently reported that “berries are the bacon of beverage menus,” implying that the addition of berries to a drink is virtually guaranteed to drive purchase intent.

This month’s limited-time-offer (LTO) contenders clearly agree. Blueberry and blackberry were the leading berry additions to both beverages and pastry launches.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. dropped a Blueberry Fritter that takes the cake in almost every SCORES category. With a score of 90-plus in every category but Uniqueness (where an 85 is still quite good), this LTO item is sure to do well — and could be a delicious addition to your breakfast case in the future.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of this new menu item.