What's Hot: Cool Summer Treats Are Trending

Datassential’s latest Dessert Trends Keynote Report showcases several trends in frozen treats, such as sweet and savory combos and indulgence. Both of these trends are represented in this month’s hottest item: QuickChek’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie.

This frozen beverage checks off a lot of the current trend boxes, and scored indexes of 98 for both Branded Purchase Intent (PI) and Frequency. Convenience store shoppers clearly will come back for more of the branded Reese’s offering.

Also of note, Unbranded PI is high with a score of 87 so, if you’re considering options in other regions, this could be a sweet-and-savory flavor combo to consider.

