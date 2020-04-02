What’s Hot: The Emergence of Plant-Based Proteins

Impossible Burger, Beyond Meat, Awesome Burger…we could go on. All are tied to one thing: the rise of plant-based proteins. What was a flash in the pan has now become a significant force in quick-service restaurants.

KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken Nuggets broke the rules. According to Datassential SCORES, a database of consumer ratings for every new menu item at 130 of the top chains, the nuggets did not generate a great set of scores. But in KFC’s Atlanta trial store, the nuggets sold out in less than 5 hours.

Sure, some of it is tied up in the fanfare of a novel launch, but generating excitement to get customers through the door is what a limited-time offer should do. Plant-based excels in leveraging consumers’ excitement for alternative options.

