What's Hot: Indulgent Items Hit the Mark With Consumers

At a time when winning concepts are typically healthier options, the top performers in Datassential’s SCORES survey continue to be indulgent items. Two rose to the top in the latest survey: Casey’s Pepperoni Meatball Pizza and Maverik’s Bavarian Cream Donut.

Consumers indicate intent to buy based on two SCORES that measure whether the chain or supplier brand is driving demand. Branded Purchase Intent delivers an ownable item consumers feel matches with the chain’s experience. Casey’s Pepperoni Meatball Pizza earned a 96 on this metric, as well as on Draw — which shows shoppers will stop there just for this item.

