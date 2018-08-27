What’s Hot: Maverik’s San Waffael Swell Exemplifies Originality

Introduced in May, Maverik Inc.’s San Waffael Swell has what you would expect from a breakfast sandwich: a fried egg, sausage patty and cheddar cheese. However, this limited-time offer (LTO) stands out from the crowd with a Liege Belgian waffle as its carrier. This sandwich shows how simply using one special ingredient can take a LTO to the next level.

