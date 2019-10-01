What’s Hot: QuickChek’s Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Delivers the Heat

Gooey warmth and spicy heat for the fall was found in QuickChek Corp.’s new Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese, introduced in September.

Buffalo chicken is already well-known and loved by consumers. According to Datassential’s FLAVOR database, 54 percent love or like it. When you add in the mac & cheese — which 80 percent of consumers love or like — you’ve got the formula for a super-craveable concept.

While the dish has very familiar ingredients, it’s a fresh concept in the eyes of consumers. According to Datassential’s SCORES platform — which tracks six consumer ratings on menu item success — QuickChek’s Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese scored in the 91st percentile for Uniqueness. Consumers would also order this dish all the time, with the item scoring in the 93rd percentile for Frequency.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of this new menu item.