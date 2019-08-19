Press enter to search
Close search

What’s Hot: Trending C-store LTOs Are All About Staying Cool in the Summertime

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

What’s Hot on C-store Menus?

What’s Hot: Trending C-store LTOs Are All About Staying Cool in the Summertime
08/19/2019

The latest limited-time offers (LTOs) at convenience stores are all about staying cool.

This month’s hot-for-the-summer item, Stewart’s Shops’ Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet, embraces safe experimentation with a sherbet that has a colorful, tropical twist.

Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet nearly reached a perfect score for Uniqueness (a score of 99) with the addition of dragon fruit to mango sherbet. A high score of 87 in Unbranded Purchase Intent (PI) sets the stage for this tropical-forward treat to be a summer favorite with many consumers. And a high Unbranded PI means this flavor combo has potential in plenty of other regions.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of this new menu item.

Download now