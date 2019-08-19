What’s Hot: Trending C-store LTOs Are All About Staying Cool in the Summertime

The latest limited-time offers (LTOs) at convenience stores are all about staying cool.

This month’s hot-for-the-summer item, Stewart’s Shops’ Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet, embraces safe experimentation with a sherbet that has a colorful, tropical twist.

Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet nearly reached a perfect score for Uniqueness (a score of 99) with the addition of dragon fruit to mango sherbet. A high score of 87 in Unbranded Purchase Intent (PI) sets the stage for this tropical-forward treat to be a summer favorite with many consumers. And a high Unbranded PI means this flavor combo has potential in plenty of other regions.

