What’s Hot: Two Frozen Treats Show the Power of Co-Branding

What's Hot on C-store Menus?

09/20/2018

Two menu items stand out for this month’s “What’s Hot” thanks to their co-branding and unique flavor profiles. One item features the flavors of a very recognizable candy brand, while the other is known for its customizable DIY milkshake machines.

According to Datassential’s SCORES survey, consumers highly rated Wawa’s Jolly Rancher Cream Smoothie and Circle K’s f’real Cotton Candy Carnival Milkshake for Uniqueness and awarded notable marks in other key areas.

Click below to download the full report analyzing the success of these two new menu items.

