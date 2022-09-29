What’s Next for Vapor & Harm Reduction Products?

When it comes to what awaits on the harm reduction horizon, there’s not much tobacco experts know for sure, except this: the industry must keep fighting the good fight to ensure consumers have access to combustible alternatives.

The U.S. regulatory system has been viewed as tobacco harm reduction’s greatest challenge and its best opportunity. This duality is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, according to a somewhat mixed bag of viewpoints expressed to Convenience Store News.

On the one hand, “the regulatory climate for vapor and harm reduction will continue to heat up,” foresees Bryan Haynes, a partner with the Troutman Pepper law firm and head of its tobacco law practice. This is best evidenced, he said, by recent happenings surrounding other areas of tobacco, including the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) proposed product standards that would ban menthol in cigarettes and ban “characterizing flavors” in cigars. It is also evidenced by recent reports that the FDA is working on a rule mandating that all cigarettes have minimal or nonaddictive levels of nicotine.

The FDA’s ongoing actions around premarket applications for deemed tobacco products — which does directly involve vapor and harm reduction — will continue to be an area of interest, as will the courts’ decisions in litigation challenging the FDA’s determinations, according to Haynes.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration’s expanded definition of tobacco products to include nicotine from any source grants the FDA “a great deal of regulatory power over the industry, and the potential to remove e-cigarettes,” noted Cadent Consulting Group Managing Director Don Stuart, who also believes the tobacco regulatory climate will continue to heat up.

“Unfortunately, there will likely always be regulatory challenges with misinformation surrounding any nicotine product line, but we are always working to educate elected officials and regulators,” said Mary Elizabeth Barwick, vice president of strategic engagement for Reynolds Marketing Services Co. “In addition, many third parties and think tanks are educating people on all harm reduction policies that include nicotine.”