What's In Store: Arko Corp., Pilot Co., Spinx, Thorntons & TravelCenters of America

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants added another location to its growing convenience store footprint with the recent opening of a unit in Hot Springs, Ark. Located in a small strip center that includes a gas station, the restaurant features a drive-thru and 45 seats. Franchisee Mohammad Lone converted an independent restaurant to an A&W.

There are nearly 100 A&Ws located in convenience stores and gas stations and travel centers. As of late October, the chain has commitments for 22 new restaurants, with at least nine expected to be at c-store/gas station locations.

Arko Corp.

Arko Corp., the parent company of GPM Investments Inc., completed the raze and rebuild of a 5,660-square-foot Scotchman truck stop in Rock Hill, S.C. It is the company's third completed remodel this year.

"Our remodel initiative is focused on driving growth while delivering an enhanced customer experience," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "We are focused on remodeling our stores to have a similar look and feel, all while maintaining the brands local communities know and love. This was the first chance we've had to apply our new interior look and customer experience to a raze and rebuild within the familiar Scotchman name customers trust."

The new Scotchman site features a new interior and exterior design; an entrance for professional drivers, and seven diesel pumps. Other key enhancements include:

A focus on the fas branding to include fas DRINKS, fas EATS and fas REWARDS;

Branding of the newly relaunched fas REWARDS loyalty program on the interior; and

A new "What's up Rock Hill Community" wall.

On the food side, the Scotchman truck stop also offers a newly incorporated store deli; expanded hot, cold and frozen beverage assortment; three bean-to-cup coffee machines; expanded grab 'n' go area for prepared food; two expanded freezers for frozen food; breakfast offerings that include a warm grab 'n' go at the checkout for breakfast sandwiches and a self-serve individually wrapped donut assortment next to the coffee; a Frazil frozen non-carbonated drink machine; deli digital menu boards; expanded fountain assortment featuring 19 flavors and chewy ice; and expanded Roller Grills and new offerings.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO celebrated the grand opening of two stores in Texas.

The new Robinson store features a large selection of fresh food offerings, including CEFCO Kitchen tacos as well as hand-breaded fried chicken, kolaches, pizza and breakfast sandwiches. Situated on nearly 3.5 acres, the 4,232-square-foot store is open 24 hours and features 33 parking spaces, eight multi-petroleum dispensers (MPDs), which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel, and three large truck fueling lanes.

The new Lampasas store also features a CEFCO Kitchen. Boasting 6,054 square feet on more than 3.5 acres, the 24-hour location has 47 parking spaces, eight MPDs, which include ethanol free fuel as well as diesel, and three large truck fueling lanes.