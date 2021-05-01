What's In Store: CEFCO, Love's, Thorntons & Tri Star Energy
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
CEFCO Convenience Stores
CEFCO Convenience Stores opened its second ground-up build of 2020 in early December. The c-store in Mount Enterprise, Texas, offers Fresh Yo self-service frozen yogurt and CEFCO Kitchen menu items including made-to-order burritos. The store also boasts a lounge, a shower and a dog park.
The location measures 7,689 square feet on five acres and features eight multiproduct dispensers, which includes ethanol-free fuel, five truck diesel lanes and 32 truck parking spaces.
"We are excited to bring our new large store format to Mount Enterprise and we are happy to offer our new CEFCO Kitchen food items to the local customers as well as the many traveling families and truckers that frequent this area," said Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations. "We look forward to serving and partnering with the local community that has been supportive of our growth."
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores added nearly 600 truck parking spaces to its network with the opening of five new travel stops in the last two months of 2020.
The new location in Marion, Ill., measures more than 15,000 square feet. Key features and services include a Bojangles restaurant, 119 truck parking spaces, 91 car parking spaces, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, a dog park and a Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco.
In Cordele, Ga., a more than 12,000-square-foot travel stop offers customers a Bojangles, 98 truck parking spaces, 96 car parking spaces, seven RV parking spaces, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, a dog park and a Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco.
A new travel stop in West Memphis, Ark., also measures more than 12,000 square feet. Key features and services include Godfather's Pizza and Subway restaurants, 96 truck parking spaces, 35 car parking spaces, 12 diesel bays, 10 showers and a dog park.
In Amarillo, Texas, a more than 12,000-sqaure-foot travel stop offers customers Godfather's Pizza and Subway, 100 truck parking spaces, 96 car parking spaces, four RV parking spaces, seven diesel bays, five showers and a dog park.
And, the travel stop in Baldwin, Fla., that is more than 16,000 square feet. Key features and services include a Godfather's Pizza and Bojangles, 94 truck parking spaces, 76 car parking spaces, four RV parking spaces, nine diesel bays, nine showers, a dog park and a Speedco.
All five travel stops also include laundry facilities, a Fresh Kitchen concept, CAT scale and Mobile to Go Zone.
Thorntons
Thorntons welcomed customers at several new stores as 2020 drew to a close. In late November, the convenience retailer opened two c-stores in Chicagoland, Ill., including Palos Hills and Worth. The locations feature self-checkout and LED lighting, offer burritos and sandwiches made on site daily, and top-of-the-line beverages.
One month later, Thorntons opened a new location in Huntley, Ill. It is the retailer's first in the city of Huntley and 84th in the state. Set on two acres, the 4,400-square-foot store features self-checkout and LED lighting, offers burritos and sandwiches made on site daily, and top-of-the-line beverages. The forecourt has 20 auto fueling positions.
Tri Star Energy
Tri Star Energy opened a Twice Daily convenience store and White Bison Coffee in Athens, Ala., in mid-November. This is the second location in the northern Alabama market following the brands' debut in Town Madison in 2019.
The Athens store showcases Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee's recently updated store design and extended menu offerings.
The White Bison Coffee concept offers roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks –– featuring drip coffee, single origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, nitro coffee, hot and cold espresso beverages, seasonal drinks and more. It also offers freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.
The Athens location also includes a White Bison Coffee drive-thru window.
In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily's premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands to a selection of staple groceries. There is also a fresh deli case with handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Other offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.