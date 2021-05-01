What's In Store: CEFCO, Love's, Thorntons & Tri Star Energy

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

CEFCO Convenience Stores

CEFCO Convenience Stores opened its second ground-up build of 2020 in early December. The c-store in Mount Enterprise, Texas, offers Fresh Yo self-service frozen yogurt and CEFCO Kitchen menu items including made-to-order burritos. The store also boasts a lounge, a shower and a dog park.

The location measures 7,689 square feet on five acres and features eight multiproduct dispensers, which includes ethanol-free fuel, five truck diesel lanes and 32 truck parking spaces.

"We are excited to bring our new large store format to Mount Enterprise and we are happy to offer our new CEFCO Kitchen food items to the local customers as well as the many traveling families and truckers that frequent this area," said Dana Crick, regional vice president of operations. "We look forward to serving and partnering with the local community that has been supportive of our growth."

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores added nearly 600 truck parking spaces to its network with the opening of five new travel stops in the last two months of 2020.

The new location in Marion, Ill., measures more than 15,000 square feet. Key features and services include a Bojangles restaurant, 119 truck parking spaces, 91 car parking spaces, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, a dog park and a Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco.

In Cordele, Ga., a more than 12,000-square-foot travel stop offers customers a Bojangles, 98 truck parking spaces, 96 car parking spaces, seven RV parking spaces, 10 diesel bays, seven showers, a dog park and a Love's Truck Care with on-site Speedco.