WHAT'S IN STORE: EG Group, Nouria Energy & Parker's

CHICAGO — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

EG Group

EG Group opened the doors on its newest Turkey Hill in Lewis Center, Ohio, on March 1.

The Turkey Hill store showcases the brand's most updated design features, equipment and menu. Spanning 7,632 square feet, the location includes 16 fueling stations across eight islands, 41 parking spaces and an updated menu of hot grab-and-go food items.

The site includes a Sbarro restaurant.

EG Group cut the ribbon on a second new Turkey Hill in March, this time in Findlay, Ohio. The company announced the grand opening of its newest Turkey Hill at 1705 Tiffin Avenue. Spanning 7,632 square feet, the store has 54 parking spots and 10 fueling pumps across five islands. The location will also be joined by brand partner Sbarro, opening at a later date.

EG Group also welcomed customers at a new Cumberland Farms in Rockledge, Fla., in February. At 8,191 square feet, the site includes 16 fueling stations across eight islands, 56 parking spaces and the brand's variety of hot grab-and-go food items and signature Farmhouse Blend coffee. Guests can save 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day with SmartPay Rewards.

In addition to the Cumberland Farms, a Sbarro will be opening at a later date at this location. This is the first Cumberland Farms to feature a brand partner.

The three c-stores feature the company's most updated design, equipment and food menu. In addition, guests at all three new locations can save 10 cents per gallon on fuel every day when they sign up for the SmartPay Rewards program.

GPM Investments

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arko Corp., formed a strategic partnership with Sbarro, the Original New York Pizza, to launch new restaurants inside four Village Pantry store locations in Indiana. In participating locations, GPM will serve Sbarro's famous New York-style extra-large pizza slices handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded, 100-percent whole milk mozzarella cheese and San Marzano-style tomatoes, with a variety of toppings, Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, whole pizzas and chicken tenders.

"We're constantly evaluating and thinking through new ways to meet the needs of our customers and expand our foodservice offerings," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting dining options for many living in remote locations and with pizza remaining one of the top-selling food items in convenience stores, we look forward to this new partnership with Sbarro and providing even more value to our customers and stakeholders."

GPM celebrated the partnership with a ribbon cutting on the first Sbarro store in Connersville, Ind., in early December.