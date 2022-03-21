Advertisement
WHAT'S IN STORE: EG Group, Nouria Energy & Parker's

GPM Investments, Love's Travel Stops and TravelCenters of America also open new locations.
CHICAGO — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

EG Group

EG Group opened the doors on its newest Turkey Hill in Lewis Center, Ohio, on March 1.

The Turkey Hill store showcases the brand's most updated design features, equipment and menu. Spanning 7,632 square feet, the location includes 16 fueling stations across eight islands, 41 parking spaces and an updated menu of hot grab-and-go food items.

The site includes a Sbarro restaurant.

EG Group cut the ribbon on a second new Turkey Hill in March, this time in Findlay, Ohio. The company announced the grand opening of its newest Turkey Hill at 1705 Tiffin Avenue. Spanning 7,632 square feet, the store has 54 parking spots and 10 fueling pumps across five islands. The location will also be joined by brand partner Sbarro, opening at a later date.

EG Group also welcomed customers at a new Cumberland Farms in Rockledge, Fla., in February.  At 8,191 square feet, the site includes 16 fueling stations across eight islands, 56 parking spaces and the brand's variety of hot grab-and-go food items and signature Farmhouse Blend coffee. Guests can save 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day with SmartPay Rewards.

In addition to the Cumberland Farms, a Sbarro will be opening at a later date at this location. This is the first Cumberland Farms to feature a brand partner.

The three c-stores feature the company's most updated design, equipment and food menu. In addition, guests at all three new locations can save 10 cents per gallon on fuel every day when they sign up for the SmartPay Rewards program.

GPM Investments

GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arko Corp., formed a strategic partnership with Sbarro, the Original New York Pizza, to launch new restaurants inside four Village Pantry store locations in Indiana. In participating locations, GPM will serve Sbarro's famous New York-style extra-large pizza slices handmade every day, with freshly prepared and stretched dough, hand-shredded, 100-percent whole milk mozzarella cheese and San Marzano-style tomatoes, with a variety of toppings, Stromboli, bread sticks, chicken wings, whole pizzas and chicken tenders.

"We're constantly evaluating and thinking through new ways to meet the needs of our customers and expand our foodservice offerings," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting dining options for many living in remote locations and with pizza remaining one of the top-selling food items in convenience stores, we look forward to this new partnership with Sbarro and providing even more value to our customers and stakeholders."

GPM celebrated the partnership with a ribbon cutting on the first Sbarro store in Connersville, Ind., in early December.

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is now serving customers in Newport, Tenn., and Ripley, N.Y., thanks to two travel stops that opened in early March.

The Newport store, located off Interstate 40, adds 60 jobs to Cocke County. The Ripley store, located off Interstate 90, adds 85 jobs to Chautauqua County.

At more than 13,000 square feet, the Newport Love's Travel Stops features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Petro's Chili. It includes 70 truck parking spaces, 84 car parking spaces, five RV parking spaces, eight diesel bays and seven showers. A Speedco location is set to open at the end of March.

At more than 13,000 square feet, the Ripley Love's Travel Stop features a Hardee's. It includes 94 truck parking spaces, 49 car parking spaces, eight diesel bays, eight showers and a dog park. A Speedco location is set to open April 11.

The two travel stops joined the Love's network one month after the company also welcomed customers at two locations in North Canton, Ohio, and Santa Teresa, N.M. The stores combined add 150 jobs to their communities.

At more than 13,000 square feet, the North Canton Love's Travel Stop features a Hardee's. It includes 70 truck parking spaces, 59 car parking spaces, nine diesel bay, eight showers and a dog park. It also features a Speedco location.

Also at more than 13,000 square feet, the Santa Teresa Love's Travel Stop features a Chester's Chicken, Godfather's Pizza and Subway. It includes 86 truck parking spaces, 77 car parking spaces, six RV spaces and hookups, eight diesel bays, six showers and a dog park.

All four travel stops also offer laundry facilities, CAT scale, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Fresh Kitchen concept and a Mobile to Go Zone.

Nouria Energy

Nouria Energy acquired Mulligan's, a local one-stop shop convenience store well known for its hometown appeal and menu offerings, in Manchester, Maine.

In addition to all-day breakfast, sandwiches, pizza and lobster rolls, Mulligan's offers daily and seasonal specials to enhance the made-to-order menu and call ahead ordering is available as an added convenience.

The site is also a State of Maine Agency Liquor Store selling beer, wine and spirits; a convenience store stocked with all commuter and neighbors' needs; and a Mobil-branded fuel station.

"We are excited to welcome the Mulligans Team," stated Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria Energy. "This store has done a great job with not only becoming a best-loved breakfast and lunch stop but also caring about their guest and team members, which is why they will fit in so perfectly with the Nouria Family. We have officially opened our doors and look forward to welcoming the community."

Parker's

Parker's opened a new Parker's Kitchen location at the intersection of Highway 278 and Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Strategically located at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island's north end, the convenience store offers a selection of the company's Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Additional highlights include the Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, fresh-made salads, chicken salad sandwiches, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice, fuel and a wide range of convenience items. 

The latest Parker's Kitchen is the company's 71st c-store. It is also its second one on Hilton Head Island, S.C. and the 30th store in South Carolina.

TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. expanded its network of TA Truck Service Centers with a new location at the Hat Six Travel Plaza, located at I-25 in Evansville, Wyo. The truck service repair facility offers three service bays and is open to serve guests 24/7/365, with TA Truck Service Emergency Roadside Assistance available for drivers in need of assistance while in transit.

The TA Truck Service has a team of technicians dedicated to providing preventive maintenance, engine diagnostics, alignments, tire services, standard repair services, oil changes and NorthStar Batteries. All TA Truck Service centers provide a selection of parts inventory, oil brands, and a full line of tires from Bridgestone, Michelin and Goodyear.

