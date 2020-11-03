What's In Store: Green Zebra, Rutter's & TravelCenters of America
NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.
Green Zebra
Green Zebra added to its presence in Portland, Ore., with the opening of a fourth location on Feb. 12. The new store features a vegan and real cheese nacho bar, a lunch room and a self-serve latte machine. It also offers beer, wine and fresh produce.
"We're beyond excited to open this fourth Green Zebra location," said Green Zebra Founder and CEO Lisa Sedlar. "We have listened to our customers and optimized this store to include a stronger drip coffee game, while also staying true to our mission of supplying the community with fresh foods and even more grab-and-go options."
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores
Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores added to its network with a new travel stop in Schuyler, Neb. The store, located off U.S. Highway 30, 59 truck and 21 car parking spaces to Colfax County. It is the company's seventh location in Nebraska.
Open 24 hours a day, the 9,300-square-foot travel stop features a Chester's Chicken and Subway restaurant. Amenities include six diesel bays, six showers, laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a CAT scale and a dog park.
Pilot Co.
Pilot Co. opened a Pilot Travel Center in Pyote, Texas, in mid-February. The location is the company's 93rd location in the state.
The new travel center offers 12 gasoline fueling positions and seven diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling; fresh-made pizza; home-style meals; hot and cold grab-and-go items; Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffees; 70 truck parking spots; five showers; public seating; and laundry.
The company also cut the ribbon on a Flying J Travel Center in Fontana, Calif., in early March. It is the company's 28th location in the state.
The new travel center features eight gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps; fresh-made pizza and grab-and-go food offerings; a Wendy's restaurant; Pilot's Best Gourmet Coffees; 68 truck parking spots; seven showers; and a driver's lounge.
Refuel Operating Co. LLC
Refuel Operating Co. LLC opened its 36th store in the South Carolina market. Coupled with the announcement of their recent acquisition of the Double Quick chain in Mississippi, Refuel's portfolio will soon total 84 locations.
The Sumter, S.C., c-store offers a new Bean to Cup Brewers coffee program and boiled peanuts, "The Unofficial Snack of The South." Grand opening promotions run through March 6.
Rutter's
Rutter's first new convenience store of 2020 welcomed customers in Bellefonte, Pa., on Feb. 19. Located six miles from Penn State University's campus, the 10,300-square-foot store features 14 fueling positions and five dedicated high-speed truck diesel fueling lanes. The forecourt also offers flex fuel, unleaded 15 and ethanol-free gasoline.
Store amenities include a 29-degree Beer Cave, seating for 30 and the retailer's well-known food and beverage menus, and free Wi-Fi.
The location is the future home to a Rutter's Video Gaming Terminal Room, pending application review. The designated gaming room will feature five machines and will be open to customers 21 years and older.
The convenience retailer also opened a new Rutter's location in Lebanon, Pa., on Feb. 27. The 8,800-square-foot store boasts 14 fueling positions and five dedicated high-speed truck diesel fueling lanes on the forecourt.
In-store amenities include a 29-degree Beer Cave, free Wi-Fi and seating for 30. The store will also be the future home of a Rutter's Video Game Terminal Room, pending application review.
TravelCenters of America Inc.
TravelCenters of America cut the ribbon on a new TA Express in Salina, Utah. The former Xpress Fuel Stop converted to a TA Express through a franchise agreement with Kishor Koladia and Dahyalal Gajera. It is located on Interstate 70 and offers 67 truck parking spaces.
The location's services and amenities include diesel fueling with diesel exhaust fluid at all lanes, gasoline fueling lanes, private showers, a laundry room, and a travel store. The TA Express dining options include Little Caesar's and an on-site deli with made-to-go freshly prepared options.
The Salina TA Express is the third TA location to open in Utah, growing the company's total nationwide network of travel centers to 263. TA plans to open three additional TA Express locations in the first quarter of 2020.
"The TA Express sites are an integral part of our growth strategy and we recognized a need for those driving through central Utah to have access to TA's service offerings," said Barry Richards, president and chief operating officer of TA. "Partnering with the existing Xpress Fuel Stop allows us to bring more of what drivers are looking for to a place that has already established a great reputation."