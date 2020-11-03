What's In Store: Green Zebra, Rutter's & TravelCenters of America

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry landscape is constantly changing as chains open and close stores each week. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these comings and goings in this special roundup.

Green Zebra

Green Zebra added to its presence in Portland, Ore., with the opening of a fourth location on Feb. 12. The new store features a vegan and real cheese nacho bar, a lunch room and a self-serve latte machine. It also offers beer, wine and fresh produce.

"We're beyond excited to open this fourth Green Zebra location," said Green Zebra Founder and CEO Lisa Sedlar. "We have listened to our customers and optimized this store to include a stronger drip coffee game, while also staying true to our mission of supplying the community with fresh foods and even more grab-and-go options."

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores added to its network with a new travel stop in Schuyler, Neb. The store, located off U.S. Highway 30, 59 truck and 21 car parking spaces to Colfax County. It is the company's seventh location in Nebraska.

Open 24 hours a day, the 9,300-square-foot travel stop features a Chester's Chicken and Subway restaurant. Amenities include six diesel bays, six showers, laundry facilities, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, a Fresh Kitchen concept, a CAT scale and a dog park.