Why Circle K Is the 2021 Hot Beverages Innovator of the Year

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K's sustainably sourced coffee program is built around three pillars: farm productivity, environmental practices, and social development. The chain's high-quality coffee beans are sourced from participating farms around the world while providing valuable tools, training and services to the coffee farmers and their communities.

"Customers are always looking for differentiation and 100-percent sustainable coffee is certainly that," one judge remarked. "The current customer base is environmentally conscious, so this appears to be an intelligent move to get that customer into the store."

The new sustainably sourced coffee blends are available through Circle K's bean-to-cup machines in both hot and iced versions. While all coffee beans will now be 100 percent sustainably sourced, the retailer maintains that the quality, taste, aroma and roast profile will all remain the same.

Other judges lauded Circle K's launch of its Sip & Save subscription service, which is applicable to hot, cold and frozen dispensed beverages. Customers can enjoy one coffee, tea, fountain drink or slushy of their choice every day for just $5.99 per month. The Sip & Save program debuted May 5, after the program was tested for 90 days at more than 100 stores near Augusta, Ga., and Columbia, S.C.

This is the second win in the hot beverages category for Circle K. The company previously took home the title of Hot Beverages Innovator of the Year in 2016.

Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores.